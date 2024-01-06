Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.12 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

