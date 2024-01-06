Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,638 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

