Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

