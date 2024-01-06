Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXON opened at $244.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.14 and a 1 year high of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.