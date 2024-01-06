Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after buying an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after buying an additional 325,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,188,000 after buying an additional 149,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

