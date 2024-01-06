Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 15,745 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $59,960,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $31,903,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 59.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after acquiring an additional 851,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

