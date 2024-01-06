Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $68.69 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.