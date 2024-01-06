Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

