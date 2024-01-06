Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of TSN opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

