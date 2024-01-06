Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,913 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

