Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EQT worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

