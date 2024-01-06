Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $104,870,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE L opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

