Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

