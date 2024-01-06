Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 624 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after buying an additional 86,457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $223.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.62.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

