Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $462.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.27 and a 200-day moving average of $441.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

