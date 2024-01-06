Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

