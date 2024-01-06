Citigroup Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.25.

SLGN opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

