Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.95% of Clarivate worth $43,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.1 %

Clarivate stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

