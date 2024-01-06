Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

