Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NET opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $86.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

