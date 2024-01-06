CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NYSE CNX opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

