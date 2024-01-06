Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $1.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

