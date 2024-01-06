Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 5.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.28 and last traded at $160.94. Approximately 6,386,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,811,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

