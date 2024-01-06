Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

