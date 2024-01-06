Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.37 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 164.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

