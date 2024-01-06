Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

