Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RIO opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

