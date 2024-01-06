Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

