Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,640 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

