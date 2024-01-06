Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.56% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

