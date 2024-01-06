Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,206 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $13,030,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 298.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 432,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,659 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $2,379,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

