Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 669 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.