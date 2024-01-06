Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $149.98 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

