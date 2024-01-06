Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,429 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WMB opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.