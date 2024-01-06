Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,158 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.67% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after acquiring an additional 277,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 98,051.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.