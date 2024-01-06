Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,767 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Kellanova worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,750,000 after buying an additional 857,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

