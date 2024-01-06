Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.38.

View Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.