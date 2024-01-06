CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $581.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.18. CommScope has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

