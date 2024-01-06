Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

CPSI stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

