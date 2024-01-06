Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

CRK stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

