Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

