Contrasting AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

AvePoint and Cognyte Software are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AvePoint and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cognyte Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.53%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AvePoint has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and Cognyte Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $260.81 million 5.47 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -37.00 Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.32 -$114.13 million ($0.59) -10.15

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53% Cognyte Software -13.22% -12.38% -5.78%

Summary

Cognyte Software beats AvePoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

