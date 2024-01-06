Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Copa Stock Up 2.3 %

CPA opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Copa by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Copa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Copa by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

