CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.24. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

