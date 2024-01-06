Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $381.23 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.49 and its 200 day moving average is $448.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

