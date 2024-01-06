Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,350 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

