Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,743. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Read Our Latest Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.