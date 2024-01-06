Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,743. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Trading Down 2.1 %
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
