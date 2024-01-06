Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 673,623 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETR opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.