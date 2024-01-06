Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties
In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IIPR
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
IIPR stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.