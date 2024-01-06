Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,711 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $112.66 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

See Also

